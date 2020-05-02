Princess Charlotte helps deliver food to vulnerable on eve of fifth birthday

New photos have been released to mark Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday, showing her delivering homemade care packages to those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

She has helped her family take food to the elderly and vulnerable in Norfolk.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her… Gepostet von The Royal Family am Freitag, 1. Mai 2020

In one photo, she knocks on a resident’s door clutching a bag of homemade fresh pasta.

The four photos were taken in April by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, a keen amateur photographer.

The young royal joined her parents, the Duke of Cambridge and the duchess, and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis to make the deliveries, likely to be close to the family home of Anmer Hall, on the Queen’s Sandringham estate.