Giant panda cub born in Dutch Zoo

A giant panda cub was born on Friday in the Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen in the Dutch province of Utrecht, the Zoo sad on Saturday, DutchNews reports.

Both the mother, Wu Wen, and the cub are doing well and currently staying in the maternity den, according to the zoo.

The cub’s gender is still unknown. The keepers will be able to identify the cub’s gender after a few months and then the little giant panda will get a name. In the meantime they will monitor its development via webcams.

Ouwehands Dierenpark zoo in Rhenen spent 16 year campaigning to bring pandas to the Netherlands and invested €7m on a special compound to house them.