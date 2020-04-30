Los Angeles becomes first major US city offering all residents Covid-19 tests

The city of Los Angeles will offer free coronavirus testing to all residents regardless of whether they have symptoms, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

Testing centers have been set up across the city but until now they were reserved for those with symptoms and frontline employees like health care and grocery store workers.

Los Angeles will be the first major U.S. city to offer “large, widescale testing to all its residents, with or without symptoms,” Garcetti said at his daily briefing. People can sign up online for appointments starting immediately.

Priority will still be given to people with symptoms, such as a fever, cough and shortness of breath, the mayor said.

Los Angeles city and county were slow to set up widespread testing but in recent weeks expanded the number of test sites. As of Wednesday, there were 34 sites across the county, Garcetti said. He is confident the city will have the capacity to test everyone.