Azerbaijan uses mortars in the direction of Armenian defense positions

The Azerbaijani side used 60 mm mortars in the direction of the Armenian troops stationed in the eastern (Martuni) direction of the line of contact at about 3 pm and 5:25 pm today, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reports.

The Defense Army units did not suffer any casualties as a result of the incident, the Ministry said.

The rival’s activity was suppressed after retaliatory actions taken by the Armenian side.

This is the first time since June that the Azerbaijani armed forces have used mortars.

Ceasefire violations from different types of firearms have also been registered throughout the day.

The situation on the front line is calm at the moment, and Defense Army units continue to confidently carry out their military task, the Defense Ministry said.