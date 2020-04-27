Armenia not to reopen schools and universities this year

Armenia will not reopen schools and universities by the end of the current academic year, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan informs.

Instead, the Ministry could consider reopening the educational establishments a week before September 1. Besides, additional classes could be organized on Saturdays in September and October.

The Minister said no exams will be held in the forth and ninth grades in general schools. High-school students will not take exams, either.

The final score will be summed up based on the results of the grades received before March 15 and during the first term.

In higher educational establishments, the form of exams will be decided by each institution in strict compliance with anti-epidemic norms.

Applicants will only take one exam. They can register from May 25 to June 15 and select the specialization and the educational establishment.

Entrance exams will be held in early July. No oral exams will be organized.

The Minister will provide more details on entrance exams on April 30 or May 1.