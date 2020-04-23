Minute of Luminous Remembrance from the Armenian Genocide Memorial hill

The Tsitsernakaberd Memorial lit up at 9pm today to mark the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The lights in the streets and squares of Yerevan and the regions went out at 9 pm and all church bell rang for three minutes.

Citizens turned off the lights in the apartments and turned on the telephone lights or lit candles near the windows, thus joining the action entitled Illuminated Commemoration Vigil.

Լուսավառ ոգեկոչման րոպեն՝ Ծիծեռնակաբերդում։ Լուսավառ ոգեկոչման րոպեն Ծիծեռնակաբերդում։ Gepostet von ՀՀ կառավարություն am Donnerstag, 23. April 2020

As public events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Government will lay 105 thousand flowers at the Eternal Flame on behalf of all of us on April 24.

Only the President, the Prime Minister, the Parliament Speaker and the Catholicos will visit the Genocide Memorial at 10 am.

The tribute will be accompanied by live performance by renowned pianist Hayk Melikyan.

Starting at 08:00, citizens can send a message to the short number 1915 from Armenia, and 0037433191500 from abroad. The names of the citizens who sent the message will be reflected on the columns of the memorial, thus signaling their symbolic participation and tribute to the memory of the Holy Martyrs.

A solemn tribute ceremony will start at 10 pm and will feature performances by state ensembles and individual performers. The program will include various genres – classical and folk songs – which will be broadcast live until dawn.