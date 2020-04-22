Woman, 93, is Armenia’s oldest COVID-19 survivor

About 50 people over 70 have beat the coronavirus in Armenia, the Armenian Unified InfoCenter informs.

During the treatment, the health condition of some of the patients was moderate, some were in serious condition.

A woman born in (1927) became the oldest patient to beat the disease in Armenia. Her health condition was initially moderate, after which positive dynamics was observed.

The woman has been discharged from hospital. Patients aged 90, 88 and 86 have also recovered, the Center informs.

Armenia has so far confirmed 1,473 cases of coronavirs, 633 patients have recovered, 24 deaths have been reported.