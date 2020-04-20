Egypt lights up the Great Pyramids with ‘Stay Home’ message

The Great pyramids in Egypt were lit up in blue to spread safety message in celebration of the World Heritage Day, AFP reports.
The pyramids carried different messages including ‘stay home and stay safe’ amidst the ongoing coronavirus situation.
Egypt’s minister of tourism and antiquities, Khaled El-Enany, attended the celebration, which included a musical performance played on a screen.
Khaled El-Enany said, “We came here to celebrate World Heritage Day by putting some messages on the second pyramid ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe and Experience Egypt Soon’.”
And we shared the three slogans on World Heritage Day: “Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage and Shared Responsibility.”