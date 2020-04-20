Egypt lights up the Great Pyramids with ‘Stay Home’ message

The Great pyramids in Egypt were lit up in blue to spread safety message in celebration of the World Heritage Day, AFP reports.

The pyramids carried different messages including ‘stay home and stay safe’ amidst the ongoing coronavirus situation.

VIDEO: The Great pyramids are lit up with blue light and projected with a "Stay Home" laser message on the Giza plateau outside the Egyptian capital of Cairo, as the country fights against the spread of the COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/42JywLsIaK — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 20, 2020

Egypt’s minister of tourism and antiquities, Khaled El-Enany, attended the celebration, which included a musical performance played on a screen.

Khaled El-Enany said, “We came here to celebrate World Heritage Day by putting some messages on the second pyramid ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe and Experience Egypt Soon’.”

And we shared the three slogans on World Heritage Day: “Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage and Shared Responsibility.”