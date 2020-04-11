No mass events on Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day

No mass events will be held on April 24, the Day of Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide victims, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said through Facebook Live.

He said the same applies to the Day of Liberation of Shushi and the Victory in World War Second celebrated on May 8 and 9.

“It’s obvious that if we allow those events to be organized as usual, we’ll have an uncontrollable outbreak of the epidemic,” Pashinyan said.

Only “protocol events” featuring some officials will be allowed, the Prime Minister added.

The Government is expected to convene a sitting early next week to adopt a decision on extending the state of emergency for at least a month.