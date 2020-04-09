A large number of medical supplies brought to Armenia from China

A large number of medical supplies have brought to Armenia from China.

The supplies have been purchased on state funds of the Republic of Armenia or been donated by China’s authorities and by Armenian and Chinese philanthropists.

The cargo includes 120 lung ventilation devices, two oxygen supply stations, 60 000 COVID-19 test kits, 280 000 protective masks, 20 000 protective glasses, 100 000 protective garments, as well as medicines.

“May our Friendship be higher than Mount Ararat and longer than Yangtze River,” reads a note on some of the parcels.