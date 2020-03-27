UK erupts in applause for health workers handling coronavirus crisis – The Independent

People across the UK joined in a mass round of applause from their doorsteps to thank health workers working through the coronavirus crisis, The Independent reports.

The co-ordinated national “Clap for our carers” event was planned to thank National Health Service (NHS) staff for risking their own lives in treating those infected and tackling the outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak took a moment to step outside 10 Downing Street to lead the cheers.

“On behalf of the whole country, I want to thank all the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff and carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a Twitter post.

Similar events have been held in Europe, with citizens in lockdown in France and Italy standing on their balconies to show their appreciation of healthcare workers.

Residents of Armenia’s capital Yerevan also took to their windows and balconies to applaud medical staff for their efforts in fighting the coronavirus.