Armenians take to balconies and windows to applaud medics battling coronavirus

People have taken to their windows and balconies across Yerevan to applaud medical staff for their efforts in fighting the coronavirus.

Footage shows individuals in apartment blocks clapping and cheering in a show of support for doctors and nurses working to combat the crisis.

Armenia has so far confirmed 30 cases of the virus. The government is expected to meet today to consider introducing a state of emergency.