Armenia in lockdown (photos)

Streets in Armenia’s capital Yerevan are empty after the government announced a week-long lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Thousands of enterprises have stopped working and only companies of essential importance are allowed to continue their operations.

According to the Commandant’s decision, the freedom of movement has been restricted across the country.

Citizens will need identification documents to venture outside. They will also be required to fill in and sign a special pass to explain the purpose of leaving the house.

Armenia has confirmed 249 cases of coronavirus, 16 patients have recovered.