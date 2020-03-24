Tokyo Olympic Games delayed until 2021

The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, due to begin on 24 July, have agreed to a one-year postponement of the event because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the International Olympic Committee had agreed to the delay.

Abe said after his telephone talks with Bach that he requested a postponement of about one year “taking into consideration the current circumstances” and to secure an environment in which athletes can perform in their best conditions and the sense of safety and security for the audience.

“I proposed to postpone for about a year and IOC President Thomas Bach responded with 100% agreement,” Abe said.