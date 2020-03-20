Wizz Air’s first Vienna-Yerevan flight scheduled for March 20

Wizz Air’s first scheduled flight on Vienna-Yerevan-Vienna route will take place on March 20, 2012, Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee informs.

The plane will take off from Vienna-Schwechat Airport at 1:55 pm Vienna time and will land at Zvartnots Airport at 8:25 pm Yerevan time.

For tickets it’s necessary to contact the airline (website or mobile app)

At the same time, the Committee reminds that according to the decision of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the citizens of the following countries are banned from entering Armenia.

1. People’s Republic of China

2. Islamic Republic of Iran

3. South Korea

4. Japan

5. Italy

6. Spain

7. France

8. Germany

9. Switzerland

10. Denmark

11. Austria

12. Belgium

13. Norway

14. Sweden

15. The Netherlands

16. United Kingdom