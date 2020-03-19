140 Armenians stranded at Russian-Georgian border, advised to return home by air

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends citizens stranded at Upper Lars crossing point on the Russian-Georgian border to return home by air.

The Ministry reminds that Georgia has closed its border to all non-nationals from March 18, and only trucks will be allowed into the country.

About 140 citizens of Armenia trying to return home are now stranded at Upper Lars.

Armenia’s Consul General Vardan Asoyan has arrived at a checkpoint and coordinates on-site activities of the Consulate General to provide Armenian citizens with food and essentials.

Some of the citizens have followed the Consul General’s advice and have already preferred the option of returning to Armenia by air.

Negotiations are underway with Georgian counterparts to find possible solutions to the issue, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry urges the citizens of Armenia to assess the current situation soberly, trust only official news and information provided by the diplomatic representations of the Republic of Armenia.