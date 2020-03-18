Yerevan Opera House shows performances online amid state of emergency

As all cultural establishments remain closed under the state of emergency, the Opera and Ballet Theater of Armenia streams the videos of its beautiful opera and ballet performances and concerts on Facebook.

The Opera Theatre has already shown Karen Khachaturian’s ballet Cipollino,and is planning to stream more performances.

“It is very important for us to keep in touch with you during this time. Enjoy the best opera and ballet performances at home. We look forward to seeing you very soon,” reads a post on the Theater’s Facebook page.