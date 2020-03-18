Armenia’s Health Minister donates AMD 100,000 in support to the fight against COVID-19

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has donated AMD 100,000 in support of the fight against coronavirus disease.

The Ministry of Finance had opened a treasury account to support the Ministry of Health measures aimed at preventing and overcoming the coronavirus disease.

Recipient: Central Treasury.

Treasury account number: 900005001947

Anyone willing to donate should mention “Support to the fight against coronavirus disease” as the aim of the transfer.

The funds will be used to encourage medical staff, purchase medical supplies and equipment, and improve the facilities of medical centers.