Armenia postpones Constitutional referendum until after coronavirus emergency

Armenia has postponed the Constitutional referendum until after the coronavirus emergency.

Addressing the National Assembly today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the referendum will be held no sooner than 50 days and no later than 65 days after the end of the state of emergency.

“The process will resume from the point it stopped at,” PM Pashinyan said.

The referendum on Constitutional amendments was initially planned for April 5.

Earlier today the Armenian government declared a state of emergency, which will be in place until April 14.