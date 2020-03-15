Trump tests negative for coronavirus – White House doctor

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, the White House physician has said, the BBC reports.

“This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” Sean Conley said in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Trump underwent a test days after hosting a meeting at his Florida resort with a Brazilian delegation, some of whom have tested positive.

Fabio Wajngarten, an aide to the Brazilian president, was among those later confirmed to have the disease.

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the president remains symptom-free,” Mr Conley said.