Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to help handle the growing outbreak of coronavirus.

The declaration – “two very big words”, according to Mr Trump – allows the federal government to tap up to $50bn in emergency relief funds.

The move loosens medical insurance regulations, and could speed up the creation of new hospitals and the search for new treatments.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump holds a news conference https://t.co/D975UkADhj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 13, 2020

There are 1,701 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US, and 40 deaths.

Several US states have taken measures to stem the inflation rate, including banning large gatherings, sporting events and closing schools.

The decision on the state of emergency was announced by Mr Trump in a live address from the White House.

Mr Trump has himself been urged to explain why he hasn’t taken a coronavirus test following reports that he has been in the company of people who have tested positive recently.