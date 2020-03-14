Coronavirus: Quarantined Italians sing together from balconies

Residents in Italy are singing, dancing and playing music from their balconies and windows to boost morale amid their countrywide quarantine.

A countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus has not stopped Italians from bursting into morale-boosting song in a nationwide flashmob event.

The phenomenon seemingly began on a deserted street in Siena, Tuscany where a video emerged of people singing a popular folk song down a deserted street.

Since then, videos have continued to emerge of residents all over the country joining in with the show of solidarity and positivity.