All of Italy placed under coronavirus lockdown

Italy has extended its emergency coronavirus measures, which include travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings, to the entire country, the BBC reports.

On Monday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered people to stay home and seek permission for essential travel.

He said the measures were designed to protect the most vulnerable. “There is no more time,” he said in a TV address.

Mr Conte said the best thing was for people to stay at home. “We’re having an important growth in infection… and of deaths,” he said in an evening address.

“The whole of Italy will become a protected zone,” he added.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll jumped from 366 to 463 on Monday. It is the worst-hit country after China.

The number of confirmed infection also increased by 24% from Sunday, official figures showed.

Cases of the virus have been confirmed in all 20 Italian regions.