Idlib ceasefire between Russia and Turkey comes into force

A ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey has come into effect in the northwest Syrian province of Idlib, the BBC reports.

The deal was signed in Moscow on Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said a relative calm descended on the region.

It comes after weeks of intense fighting between Turkish-backed rebels and Syrian forces supported by Russia.

The agreement was announced after six hours of talks between Mr Putin and Mr Erdogan in the Russian capital.