The Armenian national women’s team played a 1-1 draw against Lithuania in a friendly today.

Maral Artin opened the score in the 24th minute, but the goal was cancelled by Lithuania’s Rimante Yonushayate in the 51st minute.

“I’m glad we have such a team today,” head coach Manuk Sargsyan said.

“These are only the first steps. We have a very good, young team, and we’ll be doing our best to get even stronger,” he added.