Kim Kardashian visits Trump at White House

Kim Kardashian West has visited the White House along with three women who had their sentences commuted by US President Donald Trump last month, allowing them early release from federal prison.

The three women — Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz and Judith Negron — were nonviolent federal offenders serving long sentences.

President @realDonaldTrump granted clemency to 3 moms—Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz, and Tynice Nichole Hall!



Today, they met with the President in the Oval Office along with @AliceMarieFree and @KimKardashian. pic.twitter.com/9pGp71BUOF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 5, 2020

All had their cases championed by Alice Johnson, a Tennessee grandmother convicted on felony drug and money laundering charges in 1996.

Kardashian West tweeted that she and the women planned to “discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs”.