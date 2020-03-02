Coronavirus confirmed for Russian citizen who returned from Italy

Russia has confirmed its first coronavirus case for a citizen who returned from Italy, Sputnik News reports.
According to a statement from the health authorities, a young man fell ill during his vacation in Italy on 21 February. He returned to Moscow on 23 February and stayed at his home outside the city.
He contacted a doctor on 27 February and was hospitalized on the same day.
After a laboratory test, he was confirmed to have the COVID-19 infection.
Italy has been a hotbed of the new coronavirus outbreak in Europe with 34 deaths and 1,577 people infected.