Switzerland bans all major public gatherings amid coronavirus threat

Switzerland has banned all “public and private” events expecting over 1,000 people to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The measure was announced by the Swiss government on Friday and will come into effect immediately, lasting until at least 15 March.

Authorities said the decision was taken “in view of the current situation and the spread of the coronavirus.”

The government said the move is expected to provide effective protection to people in Switzerland and to public health.

It should prevent or delay the spread of the disease in Switzerland, thus reducing its momentum.