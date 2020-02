The first case of a new coronavirus has been reconfirmed in Georgia, the country’s Public Television reports.

Minister of Health Ekaterine Tikaradze confirmed the news at a briefing with journalists.

According to Tikaradze, the virus was detected with a 50-year-old Georgian man, who arrived in the country from Iran via Azerbaijan yesterday.

The man was taken to an infectious hospital. According to the Minister, his condition is satisfactory.