Armenian cemetery in Nicosia a vivid example of Armenian presence long before the Genocide

The Armenian cemetery in Nicosia, near the dividing line, which splits the Cyprus capital into two, stands as a vivid evidence of the history of the Armenian community on this East Mediterranean island Republic, long before the Armenian Genocide, Kyriaki Christodoulou writes in a piece for Cyprus News Agency.

The cemetery, located near the Ledra Palace Hotel, in the UN-controlled buffer zone, and the Law Courts, carries a long history that dates back to the 15th Century, when it became – according to the records – a burial site for the Lusignans and the Dominicans.

In late March 2010 a commemorative plaque was placed. It lists the names of the 419 people buried there, along with their burial dates.

Father Momik of the Armenian Prelature says the Armenian cemetery is a historical symbol for the Armenian community of Cyprus. According to him, it is a historic monument showing that the Armenians used to live on the island long before the Genocide.

The Armenian MP in the House of Representatives, Vartkes Mahdessian told the CNA that “the cemetery is very important, being a reminder that Armenians used to live in Cyprus long before the Armenian Genocide. Our ancestors, many of whom were refugees of the Genocide, are buried there and therefore this is important for us.”

He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of the Interior for its financial contribution that made the restoration possible and hoped that the site would be included in the Nicosia sightseeing tours.