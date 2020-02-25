Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Iran’s deputy health minister has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease, as it struggles to contain an outbreak that has killed 15 people.

In a video, Iraj Harirchi said he was self-isolating and starting medication following his diagnosis.

He was seen mopping his brow repeatedly at a news conference on Monday, when he denied the authorities were lying about the scale of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said the sudden increase in cases in the country is “deeply concerning.”

Armenia has sealed the land border with Iran and restricted air communication with the country in an effort to prevent the entry of the virus.