Armenia international Sargis Adamyan will undergo surgery, TSG Hoffenheim said in a Twitter post.

“Due to ongoing problems with his right ankle, Sargis Adamyan will be operated on today in Murnau,” the club said.

“The TSG striker will be out of action until further notice,” Hoffenheim added.

Speedy recovery Sargis!



Most recently, the Armenian sat out of Hoffenheim’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach last week.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals in 16 appearances this season.