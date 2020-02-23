Earthquake kills at least 9 in Turkey, injures many in Iran

At least nine people including three children are dead in eastern Turkey after an earthquake with its epicenter in neighbouring Iran.

At least 37 people were injured after houses collapsed, Turkey’s interior minister said.

The magnitude-5.7 quake centered on the Iranian border village of Habash-e Olya.

At least 75 were injured and houses damaged in 43 villages in Iran.

The quake was felt in Yerevan, as well as in Ararat and Vayots Dzor provinces, the Armenian National Survey for Seismic Protection informs.