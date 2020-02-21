Armenia’s first Olympic Champion Armen Nazaryan honored with an Order

Armenia’s first Olympic Champion Armen Nazaryan has been honored with an Order for “Services to the Motherland.”

President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree for awarding Greco-Roman wrestler, European, World and Olympic Champion Armen Nazaryan with an Order for first-degree Order for “Services to the Motherland” for his contribution to the field of physical education and sport.

Nazaryan is a two-time Olympic Champion (1996, 2000), a three-time World Champion (2002, 2003, 2005), and a six-time European Champion (1994, 1995, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2003).

After Armenia regained independence in 1991, Nazaryan became the first Olympic gold medalist for the country. He was recognized by the FILA as the best wrestler of the year in 1998 and 2003.

In 2007, Nazaryan was inducted as a member of the FILA Hall of Fame.