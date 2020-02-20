Armenia tightens border control as Iran reports coronavirus deaths

Armenia is tightening control at Meghri checkpoint after Iran confirms the first coronavirus deaths, the Ministry of Health reports.

The Ministry says it keeps in touch with the Armenian Embassy in Iran and the country’s Health Ministry.

Iran said Thursday that three more people have been infected with the new virus that originated in central China, following an announcement the day before that two people had died of the illness caused by the virus in the Iranian city of Qom.

All schools and universities, including religious Shiite seminaries, were shut down in the holy city of Qom, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Other news reports said Iran had recently evacuated 60 Iranian students from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the epidemic.

The coronavirus, which originated in China’s Hubei province, causes pneumonia-like symptoms.

China has now seen 2,118 deaths and recorded nearly 75,000 infections.

On Thursday, Japan said two of its passengers who contracted the coronavirus on board quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess had died. The man and the woman were in their 80s.