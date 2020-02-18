Largest coronavirus study suggests elderly and sick are most at risk

Health officials in China have published the first details of more than 70,000 cases of Covid-19, in the biggest study since the outbreak began, the BBC reports.

Data from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC) found that more than 80% of the cases have been mild with the sick and elderly most at risk.

The research also points to the high risk for medical staff.

The findings put the overall death rate of the Covid-19 virus at 2.3%.

In Hubei, the worst affected province, the death rate is 2.9% compared with only 0.4% in the rest of the country.

China’s latest official figures released on Tuesday put the overall death toll at 1,868 and 72,436 infections.