Athena Manoukian will represent Armenia at Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

The winner was chosen from among 12 participants of the national final Depi Evratesil.

The winner was determined by a split voting between tele-voters and two professional juries (national and international).

The semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place on May 12 and 14. Armenia will perform in the second semi-final.

The Grand final will take place on May 16. in Rotterdam.