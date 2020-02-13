Syrian Parliament to vote on a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide

The Syrian Parliament will vote today on a resolution on recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, the Parliament’s Secretary Rami Saleh has declared, Ahval News reports.

He has said the history of the Ottoman Empire is full of massacres of various components of, Armenians, Syrians and others.

The newspaper quoted the head of the Council’s Arab and Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee, MP Boutros Morjana as saying: “There is no doubt that the massacre certainly occurred and there was a genocide of the Armenian, Assyrian and Syriac peoples. It is time to recognize this genocide.”

The resolution has been presented by the Syria-Armenia parliamentary friendship group.

Today’s vote by the Syrian Parliament comes amid escalating tensions between Turkish and Syrian forces in Idlib governorate, eastern Syria.