People of Artsakh never participated in Azerbaijani elections – Armenian MFA

The people of Artsakh have never participated in the elections of Azerbaijan either now, or throughout the entire history of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan has stated.

“The people of Artsakh will exercise their right to vote in the upcoming nationwide elections to be held in their Homeland on March 31, in which the people of Artsakh will elect their representatives – the President and the members of the National Assembly through free expression of will,” she added.

The comments come after the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement, claiming that voters from Nagorno-Karabakh participated in the recent parliamentary elections highly criticized by international observers.

Naghdalyan reiterated Armenia’s stance that “establishment and enhancement of democratic societies in the region are in the interests of regional stability, development and prosperity.”

“We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers. As it was assessed by the preliminary report of the international observation mission and the heads of the observation mission, the elections were marred by systematic and gross violations,” she stated.

“Once again Azerbaijan is trying to use the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as a cover up of its failure in democracy and extremely low level of legitimacy of the elections. The false and empty claims of Azerbaijan claiming that representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh have been elected in those elections vividly illustrate Azerbaijan’s distorted perception of democracy,” the Spokesperson stated.