Armenia, Germany keen to strengthen relations: Pashinyan, Merkel meet in Berlin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Welcoming the visit of the Armenian Prime Minister, Mrs. Merkel said it provides an opportunity to discuss issues on the agenda of bilateral relations.

The Chancellor noted that her country’s government would continue to support the Armenian side in various ways to promote democratic reform effectively.

Prime Minister Pashinyan touched upon the economic developments in Armenia, noting that high growth rates were recorded in different sectors of the economy. The Prime Minister emphasized that the Government of Armenia is interested in expanding the German business and capital market presence in the Armenian market and inviting German companies to participate in different investment projects.

During the meeting the sides discussed various issues, including cooperation in the fields of industry, infrastructure, tourism, information technologies, education.

Prime Minister Pashinyan also referred to the constitutional referendum in Armenia on April 5 and its circumstances, noting that the Armenian government is going to invite international observers to observe the referendum.

Angela Merkel expressed support to the German government for judicial reforms in Armenia and highlighted the steps taken by the Armenian government to develop democratic institutions.

In a statement to the press prior to the meeting, Chancellor Merkel said she still fondly remembers the trip to Yerevan 2018.

“Since then we have actually had a very close exchange, and German-Armenian relations have also intensified,” she said.

“I was very happy that we recently signed contracts to set up a TUMO center in Germany. During my visit to Armenia, in Yerevan, I was very enthusiastic about this center, in which young people are taught IT skills and learn a lot. We will inaugurate the first German TUMO center in Berlin this autumn,” Merkel said.

She thanked Armenia for the participation in the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

PM Pashinyan said, in turn, that “Germany is a close partner of Armenia, and we feel the strength of this partnership in both the theoretical and practical areas. “

“Our connection to Germany is one of the bridges that connect Armenia with European culture and science. Today I can underline that our friendship is based on common values ​​and that these common values ​​serve as the basis for any cooperation. I would also like to state that we have common interests in various projects today. We are ready to do our best to strengthen these relationships,” the Prime Minister said.