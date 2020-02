Armenian Kristina Ayanian has been crowned Miss Boston 2020.

Alexsandra Bettencourt is the 1st runner up.

At ten, Kristina was named the winner of the Miss Boston Junior Competition, and in 2013 she was crowned Miss Massachusetts Junior.

Kristina Ayanian is fluent in Armenian, frequently visits Armenia, is involved in community life, and previously worked for ABC TV, covering the Emmy Awards.

She is currently a correspondent for The Armenian Weekly.