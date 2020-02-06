Three dead, 179 hurt after jet skids off runway in Istanbul

A passenger plane landing at an airport in Istanbul has skidded off the runway and broken into three parts, killing three people and injuring more than 170, officials say, the BBC reports.

The Pegasus Airlines jet was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Izmir province in the west when it crashed at Sabiha Gokcen airport.

The Boeing 737 was trying to land in heavy tailwinds and rain.

The airport was closed and flights diverted after the accident.

The majority of people on board were Turkish, but local media quoted the airline’s records as saying there were 22 foreign passengers from 12 other countries. A small number of children are believed to have been on board.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said: “Unfortunately, the Pegasus Airlines plane couldn’t hold on the runway due to poor weather conditions and skidded for around 50-60m [164-196ft].”

He said the plane then fell between 30 and 40 metres off the end of the runway.

The airport has since reopened, while prosecutors have opened an investigation into the crash.