Constitutional amendments to be put on a referendum

The National Assembly voted 88 to 15 to approve the draft on putting the amendment of the Article 213 of the Constitution on a referendum.

“The Chairperson and members of the Constitutional Court appointed prior to the entry into force of Chapter 7 of the Constitution shall continue holding office until the expiry of the term of their powers specified in the Constitution with the amendments of 2005,” Article 213 reads.

“After entry into force of Chapter 7 of the Constitution, the nominations for vacant positions of judges of the Constitutional Court shall be made successively by the President of the Republic, the General Assembly of Judges, and the Government,” the article continues.