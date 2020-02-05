USC scholarship to support research in contemporary Armenian Studies

USC Institute of Armenian Studies has announced the Tufenkian Travel Scholarship to support student research in contemporary Armenian Studies or in any other field that requires travel to Armenia.

Research areas include, but are not limited to language, cultural studies, economics, sociology, history, regional studies, environmental science, and political science. Comparative and interdisciplinary approaches are encouraged.

Each student funded by the program will receive a stipend that can be used to advance their research, including covering the cost of travel to access resources not available at their home institution.

The stipend must be used to conduct research in Armenia. This can include fieldwork and interviews; conference, workshop and/or course participation; visits to archives and special library collections; internships at relevant institutions; implementation of surveys and other data collection.