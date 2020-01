FC Ararat-Armenia head coach Vardan Minasyan has been voted Armenia’s coach of the year.

Minasyan, who has now won the prize for four times, collected 119 points.

Armenian national team’s former head coach Armen Gyulbudaghyants came in second with 84 points, while FC Shirak head coach Vardan Bichakhchyan came in third with 67 points.