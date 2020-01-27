Iranian aircraft slides onto highway after pilot ‘misses’ runway

An Iranian passenger plane ended up belly-down in the middle of a highway after reportedly skidding off the runway during a botched landing, the BBC reports.

Two of the 136 passengers on board suffered leg injuries in the incident in the city of Mahshahr, medics said.

The Caspian Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-83 was flying there from Tehran.

State TV quoted provincial aviation officials as saying that the pilot “landed the aircraft too late and this caused him to miss the runway”.

This “caused the aircraft to overshoot the runway and stop in a boulevard” next to the airport, Mohammad Reza Rezaei added.