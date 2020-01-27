Coronavirus death toll up to 80 as China extends holiday

The number of people killed in China by the coronavirus has risen to 80, with almost 3,000 confirmed ill, the BBC reports.

The national new year holiday has been extended by three days to Sunday, in an attempt to contain the spread.

On Monday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and center of the outbreak.

The number of deaths in Hubei province has climbed from 56 to 76, with four deaths elsewhere.

Wuhan is in lockdown and several other cities have imposed travel bans.