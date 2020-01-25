At least 22 killed, hundreds injured as quake hits eastern Turkey

At least 21 people have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey.

The Armenian National Survey for Seismic Protection reported a 6.8 magnitude quake, centered on the town of Sivrice in Elazig province, caused buildings to collapse and sent residents rushing into the street.

The quake measured 9 at the epicenter; tremors were also felt in neighboring Syria, Lebanon and Iran.

Friday’s quake struck at about 20:55 local time (17:55 GMT).

According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (Afad), there were more than 200 aftershocks recorded after the earthquake.