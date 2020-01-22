Armenian Varty Ohanian appointed Lebanon’s minister of Youth and Sport

Armenian Varty Ohanian has been appointed Lebanon’s Minister of Youth ans Sport.

Ohanian, a social worker by profession, is the director of Zvartnots Educational Center. She was proposed as a candidate by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.

Lebanon’s new Prime Minister Hassan Diab formed a government late Tuesday evening, 34 days after he was nominated on December 19.

The country has been without an effective government since caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned in October last year under pressure from protests against state corruption and waste – root causes of the crisis.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab, a 60-year-old professor at the American University of Beirut, now heads a cabinet of 20 members, mostly specialists backed by political parties.

“This is a government that represents the aspirations of the demonstrators who have been mobilised nationwide for more than three months,” Diab said after announcing the government.

PM Diab said that his 20-minister government is technocratic, adding that the its main mission will be matching the people demands.

“The new government will fight corruption, regain the plundered funds and maintain stability.”