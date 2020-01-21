RMS Titanic wreck to be protected under UK and US agreement

The wreckage of RMS Titanic is to be protected under a treaty between the US and UK governments, the BBC reports.

The international agreement gives the governments power to grant or deny licences allowing entry of the wreck or removal of artefacts.

It was signed to ensure the resting site of more than 1,500 passengers and crew is preserved and respected.

Built by Harland and Wolff in Belfast, the Titanic sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage from Southampton.

The ocean liner sank after hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic.

Signed by the UK in 2003, the treaty comes into force after being ratified by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the end of 2019.

The wreck has not previously been protected under explicit legislation as it lies in international waters.